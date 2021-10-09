Jade Raymond teast neues Spiel

In einem Interview mit GamesIndustry sprach die Miterschafferin des "Assassin's Creed" und "Watch Dogs" Franchises über ihr neuestes Projekt. Das Spiel wird von Haven Entertainment Studios entwickelt, welches sie früher im Jahr gegründet hat. Viele Informationen über das neue Spiel konnte der Interviewer ihr nicht entlocken. Was wir jedoch mit Sicherheit sagen können: Es wird ein PlayStation-Exklusiv-Titel.

Wenn es um Details zu dem Spiel geht, wurde Raymond ein wenig kryptisch. Bei dem Siel soll eines im Mittelpunkt stehen, nämlich die Selbstdarstellung wie wir sie aus Sozialen Medien kennen, und dies soll auf ein nächstes Level gebracht werden:

"It started a little while ago, there is this age of self-expression where we're designing our NikeID shoes, we're reading our friends' blogs rather than what our professional journalists are writing. And I think that has continued to go further with things like TikTok. That's another thing that we're thinking about at the heart of this IP. It is beyond user-generated content, it is about taking that self-expression and remix concept to the next level."

Bei der neuen IP will das Studio etwas schaffen, was zukünftigen Entwicklern jederzeit ermöglicht, daran anzuknüpfen. Sie vergleicht es mit "Assassin's Creed", bei dem sich jederzeit durch Auswahl einer historischen Epoche ein weiterer Titel der Reihe hinzufügen lässt:

"Creating a new IP that is a world that can last for generations and becomes meaningful for people on a deeper level. But how do we create an IP that has that depth, but it is designed to be owned by the fans from the start? When we created Assassin's Creed, we were really thinking about creating an IP that can be owned by creative teams in the future. We thought if we create a framework of anything that takes place in a moment in history and has the Assassins behind it, [that] will be consistent with the brand so teams can evolve that and own it."