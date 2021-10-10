Hitman: Game of the Year Edition aus GOG entfernt

Wir berichteten euch kürzlich von dem Review-Bombing, das "Hitman: Game of the Year Edition" auf der Plattform GOG wegen Online-Zwang erfuhr. Die Reaktion von GOG war es, diese negativen Rezensionen zu rügen und zu entfernen. Nun hat GOG jedoch das Spiel von seiner Plattform entfernt und entschuldigt sich bei der Community:

"Dear Community, Thank you for your patience and for giving us the time to investigate the release of HITMAN GOTY on GOG. As promised, we’re getting back to you with updates. We're still in dialogue with IO Interactive about this release. Today we have removed HITMAN GOTY from GOG’s catalog – we shouldn’t have released it in its current form, as you’ve poined out. We’d like to apologise for the confusion and anger generated by this situation. We’ve let you down and we’d like to thank you for bringing this topic to us – while it was honest to the bone, it shows how passionate you are towards GOG. We appreciate your feedback and will continue our efforts to improve our communication with you."