Gaming News

Die Neuerscheinungen der Woche (KW43)
Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
PC
- 26 Oktober 2021:
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Steelbook Edition
- 28 Oktober 2021:
Age of Empires 4 (Code in a Box)
Nascar 21: Ignition (Digital)
Super Robot Wars 30 (Digital)
Super Robot Wars 30 - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
Super Robot Wars 30 - Ultimate Edition (Digital)
- 29 Oktober 2021:
Gefragt-Gejagt
Nintendo Switch
- 26 Oktober 2021:
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- 27 Oktober 2021:
Cotton Reboot! - SLG Edition
- 28 Oktober 2021:
My Universe: Hunde- und Katzenbabys
My Universe: My Baby - New Edition
Super Robot Wars 30 (Asia)
- 29 Oktober 2021:
Carrion
Darius Cozmic Revelation - Collector's Edition
Dollhouse
G-Darius HD
Gefragt-Gejagt
Little Nightmares 1+2
L.O.L. Surprise! 2: Movie Night
Mario Party Superstars
PJ Masks: Helden der Nacht
Tormented Souls (UK)
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY, der Tasmanische Tiger 2: Die Bumerang-Gang HD
Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine - The Story of the Marionette Witch Eirudy - SLG Edition
PlayStation 5
- 26 Oktober 2021:
Iron Harvest 1920+ Complete Edition
Iron Harvest 1920+ Complete Edition (FR)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (FR)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Steelbook Edition
- 28 Oktober 2021:
Riders Republic
Riders Republic - Ultimate Edition
- 29 Oktober 2021:
Jumanji: Das Videospiel
The Last Stand: Aftermath (UK)
PlayStation 4
- 26 Oktober 2021:
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (FR)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Steelbook Edition
Minecraft Dungeons - Ultimate Edition
Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection
Star Wars: Racer & Commando Combo
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- 27 Oktober 2021:
Cotton Reboot! - SLG Edition
- 28 Oktober 2021:
Riders Republic
Riders Republic - Ultimate Edition
Super Robot Wars 30 (Asia)
- 29 Oktober 2021:
Darius Cozmic Revelation - Collector's Edition
G-Darius HD
Gefragt-Gejagt
Nascar 21: Ignition - Day 1 Edition (US)
PJ Masks: Helden der Nacht
RICO London
The Last Stand: Aftermath (UK)
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
Xbox Series X
- 26 Oktober 2021:
Iron Harvest 1920+ Complete Edition
Iron Harvest 1920+ Complete Edition (FR)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (FR)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Steelbook Edition
- 28 Oktober 2021:
Riders Republic
Riders Republic - Ultimate Edition
Riders Republic - Gold Edition (Digital)
Riders Republic - Year 1 Pass (Digital)
- 29 Oktober 2021:
Back 4 Blood - Annual Pass (Digital)
The Last Stand: Aftermath (UK)
Xbox One
- 26 Oktober 2021:
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (FR)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Steelbook Edition
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- 28 Oktober 2021:
Riders Republic
Riders Republic - Ultimate Edition
Riders Republic - Gold Edition (Digital)
Riders Republic - Year 1 Pass (Digital)
- 29 Oktober 2021:
Back 4 Blood - Annual Pass (Digital)
Nascar 21: Ignition - Day 1 Edition (US)
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
Gesellschaftsspiele
- 26 Oktober 2021:
Ankh: Die Götter Ägyptens
Canvas
Exploding Kittens Party-Pack
Glory: A Game of Knights
Master Word
Polynesia
Zwergar
- 28 November 2021:
Cabo
- 29 Oktober 2021:
Boonlake
Maracaibo: Der Aufstand
Origins - Ankunft der Erbauer
Shamans
Tabannusi - Baumeister von Ur
The Queen's Gambit - Das Damengambit