Gaming News
Die Neuerscheinungen der Woche (KW42)
Neue Woche, neues Spieleglück: Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der Woche für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
PC
- 18 Oktober 2021:
Humankind
- 21 Oktober 2021:
Disciples: Liberation - Deluxe Edition
- 22 Oktober 2021:
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Digital)
The Dark Pictures Anthology - Triple Pack (Digital)
Nintendo Switch
- 19 Oktober 2021:
Cotton Reboot! - SLG Edition
Dying Light: Platinum Edition
Dying Light: Platinum Edition (FR)
- 20 Oktober 2021:
Fantasy Friends: Unter dem Meer
- 22 Oktober 2021:
Darius Cozmic Revelation - Collector's Edition
GRIS
GRIS - Collector's Edition
Meine Freundin Peppa Pig
Raiden IV x Mikado Remix
The Caligula Effect 2
Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine - The Story of the Marionette Witch Eirudy - SLG Edition
PlayStation 5
- 19 Oktober 2021:
A Plague Tale: Innocence
- 21 Oktober 2021:
Disciples: Liberation - Deluxe Edition
- 22 Oktober 2021:
Observer: System Redux
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
PlayStation 4
- 19 Oktober 2021:
Cotton Reboot! - SLG Edition
- 21 Oktober 2021:
Disciples: Liberation - Deluxe Edition
- 22 Oktober 2021:
Darius Cozmic Revelation - Collector's Edition
Meine Freundin Peppa Pig
Observer: System Redux
RICO London
The Caligula Effect 2
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
Xbox Series X
- 19 Oktober 2021:
A Plague Tale: Innocence
- 20 Oktober 2021:
Back 4 Blood - Annual Pass (Digital)
- 21 Oktober 2021:
Disciples: Liberation - Deluxe Edition
- 22 Oktober 2021:
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
Xbox One
- 19 Oktober 2021:
A Plague Tale: Innocence
- 20 Oktober 2021:
Back 4 Blood - Annual Pass (Digital)
- 21 Oktober 2021:
Disciples: Liberation - Deluxe Edition
- 22 Oktober 2021:
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
Gesellschaftsspiele
- 22 Oktober 2021:
Glory: A Game of Knights