Update 9 für The Division 2 mit Termin
Erste Infos
Während des gestrigen "State of the Game"-Livestreams wurde bestätigt, dass das Update 9 für "The Division 2" am 21. April 2020 erscheinen wird. Senior-Game-Designer Nikki Kuppens und Community-Developer Chris Gansler haben einige Details zu den Änderungen und neuen Features genannt (siehe Übersicht).
TITLE UPDATE 9
- Launches on April 21
- Full patch notes will be available closer to release
- Will include further balancing based on community feedback
Some fixes in Title Update 9 include:
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to reach The Angel of Mercy contaminated area.
- Fixed an issue causing the Nemesis Exotic to not trigger the Focus Gear Talent while scoped.
- Replaced the Thieves Den PS4 trophy that was unobtainable since the expansion launch. It’s currently planned to be replaced by entering the Dark Zone.
- More fixes to Gear Sets, fixing Aces & Eights’ Poker Face not working properly, for example.
- Booster Hive description will be fixed to correctly state that the hive delivers a stimulant to nearby allies that increases their weapon damage and handling.
Balance changes in Title Update 9:
- “Best in slot” items like Hollow Man Yaahl mask are receiving minor changes.
- Buffs and performance improvements to underperforming talents and weapons.
EXOTIC RECONFIGURATION
- Allows players to upgrade exotics up to level 40 at the crafting bench through a new Reconfigure menu.
- Reconfiguring allows players to reroll their exotics for a cost, allowing for a chance to get a god roll after acquiring the weapon.
- Players can reconfigure the same exotic multiple times.
- Reconfiguring uses exotic components and reconfiguration blueprints, which are available for all exotics.
- Blueprints are purchasable from Inaya, the crafting vendor.
- Existing upgrade blueprints that you own will automatically be converted to reconfiguration blueprints.
- Reconfiguration can yield positive or negative changes to the weapon’s roll, and is not impacted by the player’s Global Difficulty setting.
SEASON 1 – SHADOW TIDE
The Northeast League is still running.
- There are 10 rewards for participating, including the unique “Hyena Tagger” Backpack trophy.
- League UI improvements were implemented in last week’s update, Title Update 8.5, making the UI clearer when transitioning to a new week.
The Urban Jungle Apparel Event continues.
- This is the last full week during which players can earn keys through gameplay.
- After April 21, keys can still be purchased. Players with unspent keys should make sure to use them before the event closes on April 28.
- The Purifier Mask can also only be obtained until this period ends.
- After April 28, the Urban Jungle Apparel Cache will no longer be live, but event items will be available for direct purchase via the in-game store in the near future.
Season 1 Manhunt
- Two targets are available now: Neptune and Venus.
- A new target will arrive later in April.
- Once a target is available, players have the duration of the Season to hunt them down.
- Hunt down all five Seasonal Manhunt targets to unlock the unique skill variant, EMP sticky.
PVP/DARK ZONE QUESTIONS
- Any questions about PVP or the Dark Zones in The Division 2 should be directed to the developers at Massive.