Update 9 für The Division 2 mit Termin

Während des gestrigen "State of the Game"-Livestreams wurde bestätigt, dass das Update 9 für "The Division 2" am 21. April 2020 erscheinen wird. Senior-Game-Designer Nikki Kuppens und Community-Developer Chris Gansler haben einige Details zu den Änderungen und neuen Features genannt (siehe Übersicht).

TITLE UPDATE 9

  • Launches on April 21
  • Full patch notes will be available closer to release
  • Will include further balancing based on community feedback

Some fixes in Title Update 9 include:

  • Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to reach The Angel of Mercy contaminated area.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Nemesis Exotic to not trigger the Focus Gear Talent while scoped.
  • Replaced the Thieves Den PS4 trophy that was unobtainable since the expansion launch. It’s currently planned to be replaced by entering the Dark Zone.
  • More fixes to Gear Sets, fixing Aces & Eights’ Poker Face not working properly, for example.
  • Booster Hive description will be fixed to correctly state that the hive delivers a stimulant to nearby allies that increases their weapon damage and handling.

Balance changes in Title Update 9:

  • “Best in slot” items like Hollow Man Yaahl mask are receiving minor changes.
  • Buffs and performance improvements to underperforming talents and weapons.

EXOTIC RECONFIGURATION

  • Allows players to upgrade exotics up to level 40 at the crafting bench through a new Reconfigure menu.
  • Reconfiguring allows players to reroll their exotics for a cost, allowing for a chance to get a god roll after acquiring the weapon.
  • Players can reconfigure the same exotic multiple times.
  • Reconfiguring uses exotic components and reconfiguration blueprints, which are available for all exotics.
  • Blueprints are purchasable from Inaya, the crafting vendor.
  • Existing upgrade blueprints that you own will automatically be converted to reconfiguration blueprints.
  • Reconfiguration can yield positive or negative changes to the weapon’s roll, and is not impacted by the player’s Global Difficulty setting.

SEASON 1 – SHADOW TIDE

The Northeast League is still running.

  • There are 10 rewards for participating, including the unique “Hyena Tagger” Backpack trophy.
  • League UI improvements were implemented in last week’s update, Title Update 8.5, making the UI clearer when transitioning to a new week.

The Urban Jungle Apparel Event continues.

  • This is the last full week during which players can earn keys through gameplay.
  • After April 21, keys can still be purchased. Players with unspent keys should make sure to use them before the event closes on April 28.
  • The Purifier Mask can also only be obtained until this period ends.
  • After April 28, the Urban Jungle Apparel Cache will no longer be live, but event items will be available for direct purchase via the in-game store in the near future.

Season 1 Manhunt

  • Two targets are available now: Neptune and Venus.
  • A new target will arrive later in April.
  • Once a target is available, players have the duration of the Season to hunt them down.
  • Hunt down all five Seasonal Manhunt targets to unlock the unique skill variant, EMP sticky.

PVP/DARK ZONE QUESTIONS

  • Any questions about PVP or the Dark Zones in The Division 2 should be directed to the developers at Massive.
