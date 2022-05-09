Gaming News
Die Neuerscheinungen der Woche (KW19)
Es ist wieder so weit: Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
Nintendo Switch
- 10 Mai 2022:
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (JP)
- 12 Mai 2022:
The First Tree - Special Limited Edition
- 13 Mai 2022:
Cotton Fantasy - SLG Edition
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (JP)
Ever Forward (UK)
Let's Get Fit
Let's Get Fit Bundle (inkl. Sportgurt)
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 - Deluxe Edition
Rising Hell - Special Limited Edition
SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (Asia)
PlayStation 5
- 12 Mai 2022:
Tourist Bus Simulator
- 13 Mai 2022:
Ever Forward (UK)
Evil Dead: The Game
PlayStation 4
- 13 Mai 2022:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Cotton Fantasy - SLG Edition
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (JP)
Ever Forward (UK)
Evil Dead: The Game
Rising Hell - Special Limited Edition
SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (Asia)
Xbox Series X
- 13 Mai 2022:
Evil Dead: The Game
Xbox One
Gesellschaftsspiele
- 09 Mai 2022:
Aetherya
- 10 Mai 2022:
Die Suche nach Planet X
- 11 Mai 2022:
King of the Valley
The Thing - Das Brettspiel
The Thing - Das Brettspiel: Norwegischer Aussenposten
Witchstone
