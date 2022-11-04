Save Room für nächste Woche angekündigt

Der Horror-Klassiker aus dem Jahr 2005 "Resident Evil 4" bot nicht nur eine einzigartige, bis dahin nicht erlebte, Horrorerfahrung, sondern revolutionierte auch das Inventar-Management. Wer diesen Aspekt des Spieles besonders mochte, wird Freude an "Save Room" haben. Denn dabei handelt es sich um einen Puzzle-Titel, in dem es sich ausschliesslich um das Management des Inventars dreht.

Über Save Room

"When you enter a save room you know you are safe, no danger can come to you, you can relax. Take advantage of this short period of time to organize your inventory, heal your wounds and reload your weapons. Can you make all the items fit in your inventory?"

Features

"Use your organizing skills to make all your items fit.

Use your logical thinking to use the items in the right order to free some spaces.

Understand the format of several items to find the best fitting.

40 unique handmade levels.

Relaxing music and sound effects made for the game!"

"Save Room" erscheint am 11. November für PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und Nintendo Switch.