Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City bekommt ersten Trailer

Frohe Botschaft für alle Resident Evil Fans! Das ist der erste Trailer zu "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City", eine Film-Neuauflage des Franchises:

Mit dabei im Cast sind:

Die Bilder erinnern wie es sich gehört sehr an die Resident Evil Spiele. Man beachte allein schon die Art und Weise, wie die Protagonisten die Pistole halten und sich so durch Hallen voll mit lebenden Toten schleichen. Der neue Resident Evil-Film scheint sich von den Vorgängern mit Milla Jovovich zu unterscheiden. Dies deutete Regisseur Johannes Roberts bereits im März an:

"It's an ensemble piece, and 'Raccoon City' plays a big part and is a character in the movie. It's about this group of people all coming from different angles – some coming into town, some already having grown up in this town – meeting over this one fateful night. It's not like I was presented something where we're remaking it. We're not. I fell in love with Milla Jovovich in the first films, I love that side of the Resident Evil world. But it was a real pleasure to be given the reins to a new franchise, hopefully, that really is its own thing."