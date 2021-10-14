State of Decay Gründer eröffnet neues Studio

Der Gründer des "State of Decay"-Studios Jeff Strain, der auch als Lead Programmer an "World of Warcraft" arbeitete, hat ein neues Entwicklerstudio namens Possibility Space gegründet. Das in New Orleans ansässige Studio wird überwiegend im Home Office arbeiten. Strain will zeigen, dass auch aus der Zwangslage heraus, in der die Pandemie die Arbeit der Branche verhinderte, weiterhin gute Spiele produziert werden können.

"The pandemic accelerated a lot of trends that were already in place. The fact is that it is completely possible to work wherever you want to work and live wherever you want to live. I do think that most developers like the freedom."

Jeff Strain, Possibility Space

Mit der Gründung spricht er sich auch gegen die oft schlechten Arbeitsbedingungen aus und spricht von einer langfristigen inklusiven und ethisch vertretbaren Arbeitsumgebung, die er mit dem Studio schaffen will.

“It’s just not that hard to treat people fairly and equally. I’ve learned that it’s not enough to just have good intentions. It’s not enough to wish for diversity. You have to build structure that you adhere to in order to make it fair."

Jeff Strain, Possibility Space

Das Studio startet mit einem beeindruckenden Talent Pool. Mit dabei sind schon einmal: