Nacon kauft Ishtar Games

Das französische Hard- und Softwareunternehmen Nacon hat Indie-Entwickler Ishtar Games erworben. Das hinter "The Last Spell" und der "Dead in"-Serie stehende Studio soll allerdings wenn es zur Auswahl und Design der Spiele kommt seine gestalterische Unabhängigkeit bewahren.

Alain Falc, Vorsitzender und CEO von Nacon kommentierte die Übernahme wie folgt:

"This acquisition and the creation of the label demonstrate NACON’s ambition and desire to offer high quality games developed by and for gamers. The Ishtar Games team will allow us to progress in the independent games segment.”

Matthieu Richez, Mitbegründer, Senior Executive und Creative Director von Ishtar Games fügte hinzu:

“This new adventure gives a boost to the strategy we put in place five years ago. We are all the more enthusiastic as it is a logical evolution, in the continuity of our know-how. The confidence that NACON places in us to carry out this both ambitious and disruptive approach of creating a label of independent games supporting our values is the guarantee of an intelligent and motivating collaboration for our teams. We will finally have the means to fully express our creativity and aim for excellence, to the delight of our players. “