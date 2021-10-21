Xbox will Blockbuster-Spiele à la Sony machen

In einer Gesprächsrunde von Kinda Funny Games zu der auch Xbox Game Studios Chef Matt Booty eingeladen war, ging es unter anderem um Sonys AAA Blockbuster Titel. Dieser hatte nicht nur jede Menge Lob für den Konkurrenten zu äussern, sondern liess auch durchblicken, dass Xbox mehr in grosse narrative Produktionen wie die von Sony investieren will.

Bei dem Thema zog Booty zuerst den Hut vor Sony:

“First, just to bring it up, hats off to Sony and their studio system and the leaders that they’ve got there, I mean it’s fantastic. You can’t argue with the quality and the craft and the games that they’ve delivered, that they’re working on now and the stuff that we’ve seen so far, so just kudos and hats off to them.”

Er stellte klar, dass man Sony und Xbox nur schwer vergleichen kann:

“And certainly, it’s been a place where we have not been out in front, we haven’t really had the sort of one to one with Sony there. I don’t necessarily want to get into, ‘what’s our Uncharted? What’s our Horizon Zero Dawn? What’s our this? What’s our that?’ I don’t think that does anybody any good.”

Wenn es aber um einige von Sonys Spielereihen geht, seien die Grösse und Tiefe der Welten Vorbild für die eigenen Titel. Man ist gewillt, in die gleiche Richtung zu gehen:

”But you hit on a great point which is, what I take away was, what are those game that have got universal themes, that have got a big world that people want to get lost in, that have really well realized characters and really high production values? That is absolutely what we want to go after.”

Microsofts Gaming Abteilung ist in letzter Zeit stark gewachsen. Phil Spencer sagte, dass es zukünftig voraussichtlich weitere Einkäufe von Entwicklerstudios geben wird.