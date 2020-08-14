Erstes PC-Update für Horizon: Zero Dawn

Version 1.01 liefert Bugfixes

Guerrilla Games hat das PC-Update 1.01 für "Horizon: Zero Dawn" veröffentlicht, das verschiedene Bugfixes vornimmt, insgesamt aber recht klein ausfällt. Die Besitzer der "Complete Edition" klagen seit dem Launch über zahlreiche technische Probleme, um die sich die Entwickler nun kümmern müssen. Deswegen werden weitere Updates folgen.

PC-Update 1.01 - Horizon: Zero Dawn

Crash/hang fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.

Functionality fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.
  • Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.
  • Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.

Other fixes

  • Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.
  • Fixed several backend issues.
  • Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.
Michael Sosinka News
Horizon: Zero DawnPC