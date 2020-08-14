Erstes PC-Update für Horizon: Zero Dawn
Version 1.01 liefert Bugfixes
Guerrilla Games hat das PC-Update 1.01 für "Horizon: Zero Dawn" veröffentlicht, das verschiedene Bugfixes vornimmt, insgesamt aber recht klein ausfällt. Die Besitzer der "Complete Edition" klagen seit dem Launch über zahlreiche technische Probleme, um die sich die Entwickler nun kümmern müssen. Deswegen werden weitere Updates folgen.
Patch 1.01 for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is live now. Find the patch notes here: https://t.co/zncfbrzdtG— Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 14, 2020
This is a small initial patch; please know that we are already working on the next one – thanks for your patience and understanding!#HorizonZeroDawnPC pic.twitter.com/VtWSiOkNvG
PC-Update 1.01 - Horizon: Zero Dawn
Crash/hang fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.
Functionality fixes
- Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.
- Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.
- Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.
Other fixes
- Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.
- Fixed several backend issues.
- Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.