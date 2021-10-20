Dune-Crossover in Spielen

In diesen zwei Spielen können wir uns auf ein Dune-Crossover freuen: "Fortnite" und "No Man's Sky".

Was zuvor schon von dem Insider HYPEX geleaked wurde ist nun auch offiziell. Die Charaktere Paul Atreides and Chani aus Dune werden dem Spiel hinzugefügt. Zudem gibt es zahlreiche In-Game Items wie den Ornithopter Glider.

In "No Man's Sky" werden die aus Dune bekannten gigantischen Sandwürmer hinzugefügt:

Zu dem Update heisst es:

"In Expedition Four: Emergence, travellers will find themselves stranded on planet Wasan, a barren world ravaged by dust storms and infested with Titan Worms. It is up to you to locate the Titan Worm impact sites, destroy the wretched Hungering Tendrils, and collect the Vile Spawn that lingers behind. The vessels of the many mouths must be purged!"