Yoshida glaubt an Final Fantasy 14 für die Xbox

Naoki Yoshida von Square Enix ist bezüglich der Frage, ob "Final Fantasy XIV" auf Xbox Konsolen erscheinen wird, positiv gestimmt. Auch wenn er in einem Interview mit Easy Allies dazu keine Details verraten konnte, wird deutlich, dass die Gespräche zu dem Thema mit Microsoft andauern.

Und die laufen schon eine ganze Weile. So lange, dass Yoshida sich schon fast schämt, diesbezüglich keine Neuigkeiten preisgeben zu können oder dürfen:

"I feel bad for saying the same thing every time, but we are still in discussions with Microsoft, and I feel like our conversations are going in a positive-like tone."

Er wolle nicht sagen, dass es keine Xbox-Version gebe:

"I don't want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I'm hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players. I'm sure there's a lot of things that people want to ask about on this subject, and there's a lot of things I would love to share, but I'm afraid I'm unable to divulge on those details, so when the time comes... I'm sure the time will come, so if you could kindly stand by, that'd be great."