Atelier Ryza 3: Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack

Dank Koei-Tecmo und Gust bekommen wir heute eine Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack von "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" geboten. Diese dürft ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen.

Konkret umfasst die Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack von "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" folgende sechs Stücke:

Okay, Lets go!

Under the Shimmering Sky

Diffused Reflection Refrain

That Summer Hideout

Summer Dawn

Lask Ascending into Ultramarine

"Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" erscheint am 24. Februar 2023 für PS4, PS5, Switch und den PC.