Atelier Ryza 3: Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack
Sechs Stücke aus dem kommenden Rollenspiel
Dank Koei-Tecmo und Gust bekommen wir heute eine Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack von "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" geboten. Diese dürft ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen.
Konkret umfasst die Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack von "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" folgende sechs Stücke:
- Okay, Lets go!
- Under the Shimmering Sky
- Diffused Reflection Refrain
- That Summer Hideout
- Summer Dawn
- Lask Ascending into Ultramarine
"Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" erscheint am 24. Februar 2023 für PS4, PS5, Switch und den PC.