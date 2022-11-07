Atelier Ryza 3: Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack

Sechs Stücke aus dem kommenden Rollenspiel

Dank Koei-Tecmo und Gust bekommen wir heute eine Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack von "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" geboten. Diese dürft ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen.

Konkret umfasst die Hörprobe aus dem Soundtrack von "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" folgende sechs Stücke:

  • Okay, Lets go!
  • Under the Shimmering Sky
  • Diffused Reflection Refrain
  • That Summer Hideout
  • Summer Dawn
  • Lask Ascending into Ultramarine

"Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key" erscheint am 24. Februar 2023 für PS4, PS5, Switch und den PC.

sebastian.essner News
Atelier Ryza 3Nintendo Switch