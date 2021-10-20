Square Enix gibt neues Studio bekannt

Square Enix hat die Eröffnung eines neuen Studios mit dem Namen Square Enix London Mobile bekanntgegeben. Das Studio arbeitet an einem bisher noch nicht benanntem Spiel zum Franchise Avatar: The Last Airbender und dem zuvor angekündeten "Tomb Raider Reloaded" für Mobile. Letzteres erscheint für den App Store und Google Play in 2022.

Studio Chef Ed Perkins kommentierte die Gründung mit folgenden Worten:

"At Square Enix London Mobile, our goal is to move the world through play and in order to do this, we need to grow our team with even more unique voices, varieties of perspectives and creative energy. We have great games in development, access to Square Enix-owned IP and relationships with the world’s top entertainment companies, but our people will be the competitive advantage that fuels our success now and in the future.”